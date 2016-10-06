Balotelli has red card overturned

Mario Balotelli will be able to play in Nice's next game after a red card he picked up last weekend was overturned on Thursday.

The Italian striker was sent off in stoppage time in Nice's 2-1 win over Lorient on Sunday that kept his new club on top of Ligue 1 and unbeaten after eight games.

But the second yellow card that led to his sending-off, shown for an apparent altercation with the Lorient defender Steven Moreira, was wiped out after the match referee admitted his error.

Balotelli will therefore be able to play when Nice entertain Lyon on Friday, October 14, providing a massive boost to Lucien Favre's side.

The former Liverpool player had netted a brilliant late winner against Lorient shortly before being dismissed, taking him to six goals from five appearances since moving to the Cote d'Azur at the end of August.

