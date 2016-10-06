Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 6 October 2016 23:06 CET

WCQ 2018: Wales secure valuable away point against Austria

By Wires

Joe Allen scored his third goal in as many games for club and country to help Wales secure a 2-2 draw away in Austria.

The point means that Wales stay unbeaten and top of Group D, level on points with Austria, Serbia and the Republic of Ireland.

The Stoke midfielder gave his team the lead with a fine strike from the edge of the area, before club team-mate Marko Arnautovic equalised with a header following a ball through from David Alaba.

Wales were ahead before the break after a Sam Vokes header was saved on the line but rebounded into the goal off Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Wimmer.

In the second-half Arnautovic got his second with a fine finish but despite chances at both ends neither side was able to find what would have been a crucial winner.

