Betway Ghana organises workshop for local coaches

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA - Betway, the popular online and mobile sports betting brand, has organized a workshop with officials from West Ham United to impart high-level football expertise to Ghana Premier League coaches.

The workshop held at the Alisa Hotel on Thursday, saw local coaches trained in modern ways of coaching, injury prevention, effective communication with players and how to plan training schedules before and during league matches.

West Ham United's head of medical and sports science, Steijn Vanderbrouke and first team fitness coach Tom Taylor took the coaches through the modern trend of coaching.

In an interview with the coaches, they expressed gratitude to Betway for the initiative which has helped in refreshing their memories on what they have been taught in the past.

Coach of Wa All Stars Enos Kwame Adipah who guided his side to clinch their first league title this season commended the betting company saying ''we have learnt a lot from this workshop. This enhances the nutrition of the players and performance on the field and fitness. There are a whole lot in coaching which I think we have to have knowledge.

'If we have such workshops, it will help us. It helps in refreshing our memory and positively affects us. This will help to push the club owners to know modern trends in football. We will need more of this to enlighten our performance and our brain work. The field work is few but the book knowledge is the highest. Now everything is scientific in terms of coaching. We thank Betway for the kind gesture'.

The initiative facilitated by Betway is part of a plan by Betway to demonstrate solidarity with football enthusiasts in the country and establish a strong foothold in the hearts and minds of passionate sports betting fans.

This unique initiative is the first of many stakeholder engagements that Betway will undertake in Ghana as part of their ongoing commitment to growing the local sporting community.

