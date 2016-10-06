Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 6 October 2016 21:10 CET

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Black Stars pay courtesy call on Tamale chiefs

The Senior National Male Football Team as part of their activities before their FIFA World Cup qualifying game against Uganda on Friday paid a courtesy call on the Buipewura and the Dakpema.

They first visited the Buipewura, who happens to be the Paramount chief of the Tame Traditional Area.

Although, the Buipewura wasn't around his kinsmen welcome the Black Stars and told the team that they are urging them to score two goals in each half.

And the Kinsmen presented the Black Stars with Kola nut, which tradition demands and also on behalf of the Buipewura, presented 100 tubers of yams and one bull to the team.

Captain Asamoah Gyan on behalf of the Black Stars assured the kinsmen that they also make them proud by beating the Ugandans emphatically.

From the Buipewura they proceeded to the Dakpema chief. The Dakpema chief who was present urged the Black Stars to go for victory against the Black Stars.

The Minister of Youth and Sports who was with the Black Stars paid homage to the chief, before the Black Stars coach Avram Grant and Asamoah Gyan followed suit.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

In friendship and relationship of any kind, romance in particular, compatibility is no match with adaptability.If you must succeed you must adapt.
By: Ben Wuloo Ikari
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img