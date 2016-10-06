2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Tamale crowd show some love to the Black Stars even at training

The Tamale sports fans proofed that they are ready to welcome the Senior Male National Football Team of Ghana any time they call on them, as they showed up in their numbers to watch the Black Stars train at the Tamale Sports Stadium ahead of their clash against Uganda on Friday.

Ghana will take on Uganda in their opening 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

The Black Stars final training session on Thursday gave an indication that attendance which has been going down in recent times in Black Stars games would shoot up on Friday because the local folks were at the stadium to cheer the national team.

The spectators at the training grounds on Thursday even outweighs the attendance during the Black Stars game against Uganda in Accra last month.

