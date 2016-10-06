Court orders auctioning of Ebusua Dwarfs team bus

A court in Cape Coast has ordered the team bus of Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs to be auctioned.

According to reports, armed policemen provided security to two court balifs to post the notice on the bus which was parked at the VEC Guest House at Siwdu.

GHANASoccernet.com is yet to confirm the reason behind the court order.

Ebusua Dwarfs battled to survive relegation on the final day of the league last month.

