Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 6 October 2016 19:40 CET

Court orders auctioning of Ebusua Dwarfs team bus

A court in Cape Coast has ordered the team bus of Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs to be auctioned.

According to reports, armed policemen provided security to two court balifs to post the notice on the bus which was parked at the VEC Guest House at Siwdu.

GHANASoccernet.com is yet to confirm the reason behind the court order.

Ebusua Dwarfs battled to survive relegation on the final day of the league last month.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

"Aduane a wo noa a ebeyheno wope a na ebehye". - Be responsible in life, both choice and the gift.
By: Kwasi Asante
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img