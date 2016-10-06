Formula 1: Defiant champion Vettel bristles over 'idiot' jibe

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel said Thursday he had done very little wrong when he collided with Nico Rosberg's Mercedes at last week's Malaysian Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion was hit with a three-place penalty for this weekend's Japanese race after darting inside the Red Bull of Max Verstappen at the first corner only to lock up and send Rosberg spinning.

The move ended Vettel's race but Rosberg roared back to take third and stretch his lead in the standings to 23 points over team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who was forced to retire after his engine caught fire.

Vettel, who has had a season to forget, was called an "idiot" by teenage tyro Verstappen, while Rosberg said his fellow German was "out of control".

But Vettel denied he had been reckless.

"I'm a bit surprised you say you've never seen me like this," he shrugged.

"I've attacked quite a lot of cars in all the starts I did in my life into turn one and most of the time got away with it -- sometimes I didn't and I guess last time was one of the occasions where it just didn't work."

Vettel, who is languishing in fifth in the standings, called Rosberg to offer his version of events after Sepang, insisting he had been in total control.

"I went to the inside and obviously was able to go side-by-side with Max," he said.

"As it turned out, I was probably a little bit too late in comparison to the first two cars but I made the corner.

"These things happen," he added. "I'm not shooting straight like crazy so of course it is a risk and in that case it didn't get rewarded. It was quite bad for Nico because he had nothing to do with it."

play

German driver Nico Rosberg spins (R) out of control after being clipped by Sebastian Vettel (not pictured) in the Malaysian Grand Prix (AFP/File)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh