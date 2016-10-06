Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 6 October 2016 18:10 CET

Ghana Premier League: BETWAY add value to GPL coaches

West Ham title Sponsors BETWAY organized a workshop for Ghana Premier League coaches on Thursday at the Alisa Hotel.

Coaches present during the event included current Ghana Premier League holder Enos Adepa of Wa All Stars, last season's champion Bashir Hayford of Ashanti Gold as well as coaches Michael Osei and Yaw Preko, representing giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak respectively. Ghana Football Association Technical Director Francis Oti Akenteng, along with CAF instructor Mas-Ud Didi Dramani also graced the occasion.

In August, BETWAY signed a club record £10 per season sponsorship deal with the London-based club, and have since been on a campaign to strengthen their presence across Africa.

play

BETWAY add value to GPL coaches

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Don't bother just to be better than your contemporaries or predecessors. Try to be better than yourself.
By: A.C. Acquah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img