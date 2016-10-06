Ghana Premier League: BETWAY add value to GPL coaches

West Ham title Sponsors BETWAY organized a workshop for Ghana Premier League coaches on Thursday at the Alisa Hotel.

Coaches present during the event included current Ghana Premier League holder Enos Adepa of Wa All Stars, last season's champion Bashir Hayford of Ashanti Gold as well as coaches Michael Osei and Yaw Preko, representing giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak respectively. Ghana Football Association Technical Director Francis Oti Akenteng, along with CAF instructor Mas-Ud Didi Dramani also graced the occasion.

In August, BETWAY signed a club record £10 per season sponsorship deal with the London-based club, and have since been on a campaign to strengthen their presence across Africa.

BETWAY add value to GPL coaches



