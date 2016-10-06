The Avram Grant Black Stars template is pretty straight forward. Stick to what you know, make few changes. Over and over again.

In the period that he has been Black Stars coach, it has been easy to predict Black Stars line ups. Razak Braimah is his first choice goalkeeper even if Adam Kwarasey has staked a better claim at club level. Asamoah Gyan and Jordan Ayew would play upfront. In midfield, the established Grant paid is Afriyie Acquah and Mubarak Wakaso sit in midfield. Then in defence, Baba Rahman and Harrison Afful are untouchable. So is the defensive pair of John Boye and Jonathan Mensah.

Maybe no more with that central defensive pairing. As the Black Stars prepare to face Uganda, it is potentially the one area that Grant may be forced into changes thanks largely to the form of Daniel Amartey. Or in central midfield thanks also to the form of Daniel Amartey.

Amartey's form gives Grant food for thought



