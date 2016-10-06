Avram Grant concerned about Tamale heat

Black Stars head coach, Avram Grant, has admitted that the weather conditions in Tamale bother him ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifying tie against Uganda on Friday.

The Stars arrived in the capital of the Northern Region on Wednesday for the match. However, Grant said that he was concerned by the heat but stated that both teams would have to face the same challenge on match day.

“It will be hot for both teams. It is not nice to play in this heat and it will be good if it were cooler but it will be the same weather for both teams so we do not want to talk a lot about it.”

The Israeli coach praised the receptiveness of the fans and urged them to turn up for the match.

“The welcome from the fans was very good and the players like to be here. The atmosphere and we are happy.”

Captain Asamoah Gyan shared similar sentiments to the media.

“Fans always play an important role in football. They play about ten percent of the match and so, we are expecting more fans on Friday. They are a part of the team.When the team is playing, we talk about Ghana and we appeal to them to come to the stadium. There are no doubts because the last two matches we have played here have been watched by a lot of fans.”

The team will train again at 3pm on Thursday while the Ugandans will train at the Tamale Stadium at 4pm on Thursday.

–

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana