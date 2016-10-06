Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 6 October 2016 17:06 CET

Where is the love?: Documentary on current state of Black Stars in Ghana

By MyJoyOnline

The story of the recent apathy towards the once-cherished Black Stars team is taken into deep consideration by the key stakeholders. Players, ex-players and administrators

It is interesting why there is no more buzz around the once-cherished Black Stars even though it has been two years after their misbehaviour at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals in Brazil.

Joy Sports Benedict Owusu has been looking at the disconnect between Ghanaians and the Black Stars and how this love can be restored.

Listen to the audio version of this great documentary

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu

Sports News

