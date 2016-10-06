Where is the love?: Documentary on current state of Black Stars in Ghana
The story of the recent apathy towards the once-cherished Black Stars team is taken into deep consideration by the key stakeholders. Players, ex-players and administrators
It is interesting why there is no more buzz around the once-cherished Black Stars even though it has been two years after their misbehaviour at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals in Brazil.
Joy Sports Benedict Owusu has been looking at the disconnect between Ghanaians and the Black Stars and how this love can be restored.
Listen to the audio version of this great documentary
https://t.co/Qdmd3ZNwTU
Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu