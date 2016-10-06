Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 6 October 2016 16:40 CET

Gulikpe Naa donates a cow, 100 tubers of yam to Black Stars team ahead of Uganda clash

The Black Stars of Ghana have been given a cow and 100 tubers of yam by the Gulikpe Naa ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier with the Cranes of Uganda to motivate them for the game.

The spokesman of the Gulikpe Naa also disclosed that the entire chiefs and people of Dagbon will do everything possible to ensure Ghana wins massively over Uganda.

Each of the players was presented with kola nuts as a sign of welcome at the palace.

Ghana play the Cranes on Friday at 15:00 GMT in the group opener of the so108 World Cup qualifiers.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

if you live by talisma its temporary let God bless you and its for ever
By: francis talisma
