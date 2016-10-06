Black Stars: Gyan delighted with good reception from Tamale fans

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan was enthused with the reception the senior national team of Ghana received from the fans in Tamale upon their arrival on Wednesday.

Football fans have been indifferent towards the Black Stars, following the 2014 FIFA World Cup fiasco in Brazil.

It became evident when about 5,000 spectators turned up for their game against Rwanda at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium, Accra.

The playing body of the Black Stars have on different platforms appealed to the fans for a change in attitude towards the Black Stars, but the situation appears to be worsening by the day. READ MORE: Uganda coach unperturbed with Togo's friendly loss

Avram Grant and his team however received a warm welcome from the Tamale fans ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying game against Uganda on Friday.

'I must say a big thank you to the people of Tamale. They showed us love, they gave us a warm reception when we arrived. I hope they turn out in their numbers on Friday to support us," Asamoah Gyan said.

The team had their first training in Tamale on Wednesday and are set to continue on Thursday ahead of the game against Uganda on Friday.

