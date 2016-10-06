Black Stars: Avram Grant not worried about hot Tamale weather

Black Stars coach Avram will not blame the hot Tamale weather if the Black Stars fail to churn out the results against Uganda on Friday.

Coach Avram Grant will be playing his second game in charge of the Black Stars in Tamale, since he took over the team in December, 2014.

Although, some of his players have complained of the scotching sun in Tamale, he says it should not be an issue, since both teams will be playing in the same condition. READ MORE: Gyan delighted with good reception from Tamale fans

"It will be hot for both teams and not for only Ghana. It's the first time we playing under such a weather but ofcourse, both teams will be playing in it so no problem," Avram Grant told reporters.

Ghana will face the Cranes of Uganda, as they start their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Uganda had the better part of the Black Stars in the last home and away encounters between the two. They held the Black Stars to a goalless draw in Kumasi and won the return fixture 1-0.

