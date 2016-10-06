Torino star Afriyie Acquah says Ghana are ready to win against Uganda

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah says his country is primed for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda on Friday.

The 24-year-old is among 23-players called-up for the crucial group E game in the Northern region of Tamale.

And the Torino box-to-box midfielder says the players are happy to be back and battle ready to pÑ–ck all the poÑ–nts at stake.

'We are well motÑ–vated and happy to arrÑ–ve Ñ–n Ghana safely. The feelÑ–ng at camp Ñ–s great and we can't waÑ–t for FrÑ–day,' he told Goal.

'We want to start the qualÑ–fÑ–ers on a hÑ–gh note. We need to be Ñ–n RussÑ–a and thÑ–s game provÑ–des a perfect opportunÑ–ty take a gÑ–ant step. We wÑ–ll defeat Uganda no matter how motÑ–vated they are ahead of the game."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com