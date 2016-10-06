Ghana coach Avram Grant under no illusions as he prepares to face 'strong' Uganda in World Cup qualifier



Ghana coach Avram Grants is under no illusions as he prepares his team to battle Uganda in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Friday.

The Black Stars are keen to begin their campaign for Russia with a win infront of their home fans.

But the four-time African champions are aware the game against the Cranes will not be a walk in the park.

The East African have enjoyed dominance over the Ghanaians in the last decade, winning two, losing once and drawing three times in competitive games.

And the former Chelsea coach admits his opponent will be tough.

"I don't think it will be an easy game (against Uganda) but our target is the same, to win and to do everything to be in Russia," he said.

"We are playing against a very strong side. The most important thing is we finish first in the group.

"It's a very tough group. All the teams can qualify. But we have the quality." Only five group winners from Africa will qualify for the Russia World Cup."

The Black Stars will next take on South Africa in an international friendly four days later in Durban before playing Egypt in their second group game on November 13 in Alexandria.

