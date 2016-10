Ghana versus Uganda - Results of previous meetings since 2002

Here is a low-down of encounters involving Ghana and Uganda in the last 12-years.

Ghana vs Ugandan since 2002

07 Sep 2002: Uganda 1-0 Ghana (Afcon qualifiers)

22 Jun 2003: Ghana 1-1 Uganda (Afcon qualifiers)

03 Jul 2004: Uganda 1-1 Ghana (Fifa WC qualifiers)

04 Sep 2005: Ghana 2-0 Ug'da (Fifa WC qualifiers)

31 May 2009: Ghana 2-1 Uganda (Friendly)

06 Sep 2014: Ghana 1-1 Uganda (Afcon qualifiers)

15 Nov 2014: Uganda 1-0 Ghana (Afcon qualifiers)

