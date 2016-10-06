Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's only surviving member of the 2006 World Cup squad



Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's only surviving member from the 2006 World Cup squad.

The 30-year-old has cemented himself as the country's best striker of all-time, netting 48 times in 95 appearances.

Gyan, who has enjoyed a fabolous career since he marked his Black Stars debut in 2003, is a cult hero in the West African nation.

Several of his compatriots who played in the country's debut World Cup in 2006 have either gone into hibernation with no traces of others.

He remains just a few of the most celebrated of his generation as he lead his nation once again ahead of another World Cup qualifying berth.

The likes of John Mensah, Richard Kingson, John Pantsil and iconic Stephen Appiah have all retired from the game while Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari appear done and dusted with the national team.

The former Udinese goal machine has struggled with injuries lately, missing Ghana's last two matches against Rwanda and Russia.

But he remains unperturbed as he inches closer to a 100 cap milestone for the four-time African champions.

By Patrick Akoto



