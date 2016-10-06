Ghana Premier League: Elmina Sharks signs Liberty Professionals shot stopper Francis Arthur

New promoted Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks have completed their first signing by capturing Liberty Professionals shot stopper Francis Arthur.

Arthur joined the Elmina based club on Wednesday after a fruitful discussion. He signed a three-year deal with the new Premier League side. READ ALSO: Black Stars hold first training session in Tamale

Elmina Sharks owned by business magnate and Progressive People's Party (PPP) flag bearer Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom were the first club to seal their qualification into the elite division after beating clubs such as Eleven Wise, King Faisal, Wassaman United and Karela FC.

Coach Kwabena Amissah's side will definitely be counting on the rich experience of Arthur as they want to make history in their debut outing in the Ghana Premier League.

