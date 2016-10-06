Black Stars' Qualifier: Uganda coach unperturbed with Togo's friendly loss

Uganda senior national football team coach Milutin SredojeviÄ‡ has insisted that he is not perturbed after his team's loss to Togo in a friendly game on Tuesday.

The Cranes of Uganda as part of their preparations ahead of their 2018 World Cup Qualifiers clash against Ghana this Friday engaged the Hawks of Togo in a friendly game but they were defeated by a goal to nil.

Milutin says he is not concerned with the score line adding that it has rather helped his side to identify their flaws.

"We have no time to dwell on the result of the game we played against Togo because our focus has always been on the game against Ghana on October 7th,' said the Serbian tactician. READ ALSO: Black Stars hold first training session in Tamale

'The Togo game simply helped us identify areas we need to improve and polish some others to help us get a very good result in Tamale,' he added.

The Cranes are expected to arrive in Accra on Thursday before flying to Tamale for the team's last training session at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

In a related development, Milutin's side have been handed a big boost following the arrival of their first choice goalie Dennis Onyango at the team's training camp on Wednesday.

