Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 6 October 2016 12:55 CET

Black Stars' Qualifier: Uganda coach unperturbed with Togo's friendly loss

Uganda senior national football team coach Milutin SredojeviÄ‡ has insisted that he is not perturbed after his team's loss to Togo in a friendly game on Tuesday.

The Cranes of Uganda as part of their preparations ahead of their 2018 World Cup Qualifiers clash against Ghana this Friday engaged the Hawks of Togo in a friendly game but they were defeated by a goal to nil.

Milutin says he is not concerned with the score line adding that it has rather helped his side to identify their flaws.

"We have no time to dwell on the result of the game we played against Togo because our focus has always been on the game against Ghana on October 7th,' said the Serbian tactician. READ ALSO: Black Stars hold first training session in Tamale

'The Togo game simply helped us identify areas we need to improve and polish some others to help us get a very good result in Tamale,' he added.

The Cranes are expected to arrive in Accra on Thursday before flying to Tamale for the team's last training session at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

In a related development, Milutin's side have been handed a big boost following the arrival of their first choice goalie Dennis Onyango at the team's training camp on Wednesday.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

IN THE ABSENCE OF SECURITY FREEDOM CAN'T BE GUARANTEED.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img