Heart of Lions midfielder Isaac Quansah emerges on the radar of Kotoko



Heart of Lions midfielder Isaac Quansah has emerged as a target for Kotoko for the second successive year.

The youngster has been strongly linked with a move to Kumasi after excelling heavily for Lions in the Division One League last season.

Quansah was heavily linked with a move to the Porcupine Warriors last season but the deal did not materialize.

The intelligent enforcer is also on the radar of Dreams FC and newly-promoted Elmina Sharks.

