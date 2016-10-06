Sports News | 6 October 2016 12:55 CET
Heart of Lions midfielder Isaac Quansah emerges on the radar of Kotoko
Heart of Lions midfielder Isaac Quansah has emerged as a target for Kotoko for the second successive year.
The youngster has been strongly linked with a move to Kumasi after excelling heavily for Lions in the Division One League last season.
Quansah was heavily linked with a move to the Porcupine Warriors last season but the deal did not materialize.
The intelligent enforcer is also on the radar of Dreams FC and newly-promoted Elmina Sharks.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com