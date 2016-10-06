Ghanaian legislature Kwadwo Baah Agyemang wants rift between FA president and sports minister resolved



Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youths Sports and Culture, Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, has said that the full effect of Ghana Football Association [GFA] President, Kwesi Nyantakyi's election to the FIFA Council will not be felt until the differences between the FA and Ministry of Youth and Sports [ MoYS] is ironed out.

Consequently, he has urged the two bodies to put the past behind and forge ahead as two bodies serving a common interest of ensuring the best for the nation.

He also commend Mr. Nyantakyi on his rise to the high echelon of FIFA's council, the highest decision making body in world football.

In an interview Ghanaian Times, the Asante Akyim North MP urged the FA President to use the goodwill enjoyed from Ghanaians to straighten its path with the Ministry, especially when a World Cup qualifier against Uganda lurks.

''Under the best circumstances, we can get good preparations for important games such as Friday's match against the Cranes. However, this can be a reality when the GFA and MoYS are working together in a peaceful atmosphere''.

He noted that the immediate benefits of Mr. Nyantakyi 's rise may not be seen but with time, Ghanaians will come to accept the fact that , it is a win for Ghana just as the other individuals through their personal feats have sold mother Ghana on the world stage.

''Football and sports as a whole need a major lift in the country and this should not be compromised for any personal wound. There are obvious problems with the development of football in the country but it is not a hopeless situation. All we need is an all hands on deck approach, '' Mr. Baah Agyemang added.

Nyantakyi and Confederation of African Football [ CAF] Second Vice President, Almamy Kabele Camara of Guinea and were elected on Thursday in Cairo, Egypt to serve for six months and will hold its first meeting in Zurich on October 13-14,2016.

Source: Ghanaian Times



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com