FUFA explains why Cranes travelled by bus from Lome to Accra ahead of Ghana clash

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations has explained why the team travelled from Lome to Accra to face Ghana on Friday in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The decision was to ensure the team could secure an early flight from the Ghanaian capital to Tamale, venue for the match.

''The first flight from Lome to Accra is at around 11:30am meaning if the team decided to book that flight in Lome they would find the local internal flight from Accra to Tamale already left hence deciding to use the easiest mean of the bus from Lome to Accra in order to catch up that one in Accra at 11: 30am,'' FUFA spokesperson Ahmed Marsha.

The Cranes have been in Togo since Mondy and played against the Hawks in a friendly the next which they lost 1-0 in Lome.

