Tamale fans disgusted by exorbitant gate fees for Black Stars game with Uganda

Fans in the Northern Regional capital of Tamale have raised serious agitations about the gate fees being charged for the game between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Cranes of Uganda set to be played tomorrow.

The National Sports Authority and the Ministry of Youth and Sports are charging GHC10, GHC30 and GHC50 at the popular stand, VIP and VVIP stands respectively and the fans insist the prices are too high.

Ghana will be playing the Cranes of Uganda in the group opener of the 2018 World Cup campaign at 15:00 GMT on Friday.

Many of the fans argue that the Black Stars need massive support to start the 2018 World Cup campaign and the heavy gates fees are likely to send the fans away.

Others raised concerns based on the ticket prices for the 2015 Afcon qualifiers with Guinea and Togo which were all played in Ghana, thereby calling on the authorities to reduce the prices.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

