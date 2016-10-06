Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri considering Daniel Amartey tactical switch ahead of Chelsea trip

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri is considering adopting a new tactical approach centered on Daniel Amartey ahead of their trip to Chelsea after the international break.

The youngster has impressed heavily alongside Danny Drinkwater at the King Power stadium but has struggled in the same role away from home.

On home soil the Ghanaian has been a worthy replacement for N'Golo Kante and has impressed with some combative and mature performances.

However, away from home the 21-year-old may need some help, and it is a tactical switch Ranieri is considering.

"It depends how our midfielders play together because remember the other team play with three or four, depending on how they are used to playing," said Ranieri. "We have only two.

"If the strikers don't help Drinkwater and Amartey, if the wingers don't close the space and go narrow then they always up against a lot of players.

"It happened at Liverpool when it was always four versus two. It is difficult when you see people pass around you.

"The same could have happened against Porto in the last 15 minutes and for this reason I changed in the last 15 minutes and put on a third midfielder to stay together.

"Maybe we made some little mistakes away but I spoke with the players and I believe they understood why we made mistakes.

"I think Amartey has improved a lot I'm very happy with him. He has played so many matches on flank in his previous team and sometimes as a centre back or central midfielder.

"I always feel his best position is as a central midfielder, but slowly, slowly, at 21 years-old it is not easy to take this position."

