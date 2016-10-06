AC Milan Legend Paolo Maldini Not Happy With Lack of Respect Shown by Former Club

Paolo Maldini has stated he won’t return to AC Milan until the club shows him the respect he feels he’s entitled to.

The former Italian giants are set to be taken over by a mega-rich Chinese group and have expressed an interest in appointing Maldini as their new technical director.

The illustrious left-back/centre-half spent the entirety of his 24-year career at the San Siro and feels their offer was not up to the standards he sets – both himself and the club. However, he is willing to renegotiate in order to assist the club in their attempt to reclaim their spot as European heavyweights.

According to The Sun , he said: “My name is mentioned a bit too often, sometimes with false or unverifiable stories. It's true I met [future CEO] Marco Fassone and [future Director of Sport] Massimo Mirabelli at my home, I was told the objective was to take Milan back to being one of the top clubs in the world within five years.

“I am ready to transform my life. It is not me who sought out Milan but them who came to me, so I consider it only right that I get the chance to speak to the new owners before making a definitive decision. This is an issue of principle and justice. I read some reports I made elevated financial requests. I have made no requests at all in that sense.

“If we are to get back to the top, we must do it all together within a shared project. It has also been said that my negative response has already arrived; quite simply, right now, I do not agree with the role that has been offered. I request respect, the respect that I feel I deserve.”

-90min