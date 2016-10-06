Ched Evans: Woman can't recall inviting Evans to 'join in' sex, retrial hears

A woman allegedly raped by international footballer Ched Evans in a hotel room said Wednesday she had no recall of asking the Wales international to "join in" while she was having sex with another man, a court was told on Wednesday.

The lawyer representing Evans accused the woman of "taking the lead" during consensual sexual intercourse.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, denied the accusations and said she had no recollection of events in a hotel room near Rhyl, North Wales in May 2011.

Evans, who plays for third-tier Chesterfield, is on trial at Cardiff Crown Court accused of raping the woman.

The 27-year-old was previously found guilty of rape, but a jury has been told that the Court of Appeal quashed the conviction and ordered a retrial.

Jurors were told that the woman arrived at the hotel in a taxi with Clayton McDonald, a friend of Evans who was acquitted of rape in the first trial, and went to the room with him where they had consensual sexual intercourse.

Evans joined them later and, prosecutors allege, raped the woman.

Defence lawyer Judy Khan asked the woman: "During sex with Clayton McDonald, Ched Evans walked in where you were having sex with Mr McDonald.

"Mr McDonald asked you, 'Can my mate join in?' and you said: 'Yes'. Do you have any recollection of that?"

The woman, who gave evidence from behind a screen, replied: "No."

Earlier, the jury watched a recorded interview the woman gave police shortly after the alleged rape, in which she recalled the night.

"I was in the bed on my own and I wasn't dressed. I couldn't really remember. I've tried to think what happened in between but I can't remember anything," she said.

"I felt dead confused and did not know where I was. I did not know what to do or where I was. I started panicking."

She also told police she had drunk two 250ml glasses of wine, four double vodka and lemonades and a shot of sambuca.

"I remember dancing, but then I can't remember anything after that," she told police.

Both McDonald and Evans were later charged separately with raping the woman, with McDonald acquitted after trial.

Former Manchester City and Sheffield United forward Evans has played 13 times for Wales. Evans denies the charge against him.

The trial was adjourned until Thursday.



