Cricket World Cup: Pakistan ready for push, says Azhar

Pakistan's one-day skipper Azhar Ali insisted Thursday that his fast developing team is well set to qualify directly for the 2019 World Cup.

Pakistan whitewashed the West Indies 3-0 with a convincing 136-run win in the third and final one-dayer in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The series win lifted Pakistan one place to eighth in the current rankings and relegating the West Indies to ninth in the fight for a direct berth at the World Cup finals in three years' time.

Hosts England and the top seven teams in the one-day rankings on September 30 next year will get a direct place in the World Cup.

The bottom four teams in the standings will be joined by six Associate sides in a 10-team qualifying round in 2018 from where only two teams will qualify.

Ali said the win over West Indies was important in the quest for a World Cup place.

"It was an important series and it's just the start of more challenges," said Ali.

"We have to keep this improvement with one year to go for the (World Cup 2019) deadline."

play

Babar Azam scored 120, 123 and 117 in the three matches to become only the third Pakistani and eighth batsmen in all one-day cricket to hit three consecutive hundreds (AFP/File)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh