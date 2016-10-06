Kelly Slater: Surfing icon plays down hopes of Olympic berth

Surfing icon Kelly Slater has played down the likelihood of competing for the United States when the sport he has helped revolutionise makes its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, when he will be 48.

But the 11-time world champion, hailed the inclusion of surfing as an Olympic sport as an "exciting" development that would not only give aspiring surfers something to dream of but also move it away from the "fringes".

"There's been talk for a long time about surfing in the Olympics," Slater told AFP in an interview on the sidelines of a World Surf League competition in Hossegor, southwestern France.

"Before I've never had a strong feeling for or against.

American surfer Kelly Slater, an 11-time world champion, has hailed the inclusion of surfing as an Olympic sport (AFP)

