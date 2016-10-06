Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 6 October 2016 11:25 CET

Kelly Slater: Surfing icon plays down hopes of Olympic berth

Surfing icon Kelly Slater has played down the likelihood of competing for the United States when the sport he has helped revolutionise makes its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, when he will be 48.

But the 11-time world champion, hailed the inclusion of surfing as an Olympic sport as an "exciting" development that would not only give aspiring surfers something to dream of but also move it away from the "fringes".

"There's been talk for a long time about surfing in the Olympics," Slater told AFP in an interview on the sidelines of a World Surf League competition in Hossegor, southwestern France.

"Before I've never had a strong feeling for or against.

play

American surfer Kelly Slater, an 11-time world champion, has hailed the inclusion of surfing as an Olympic sport (AFP)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

A dog Returns to ist vomit so a fool repeats his foolishness
By: Omane Edward
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img