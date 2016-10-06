Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 6 October 2016 11:25 CET

Daniel Ricciardo: Formula 1 ace backs Aussies facing Malaysia indecency row

Formula One ace Daniel Ricciardo Thursday threw his support behind nine fellow Australians facing court after stripping off at the Malaysian Grand Prix, calling their celebrations "harmless".

The men, including a staffer of Australian Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne, stripped down to tight-fitting swimming briefs emblazoned with the Malaysian flag and quaffed beer from their shoes after Ricciardo won the race on Sunday.

They were arrested for "intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace" and public indecency, state news agency Bernama quoted police as saying, and have been held since with a court appearance expected Thursday.

Reports in Australia said they could be jailed for up to two years, but Ricciardo called on authorities to send them home.

"It sounds like they have learnt their lesson and I don't think they will be doing that again any time soon in Malaysia," the Red Bull driver told Sydney's Daily Telegraph.

"I see it as pretty harmless. I respect the laws in Malaysia but beyond that I don't think they deserve any further punishment.

play

Photos of the Australian men in swimming briefs emblazoned with the Malaysian flag went viral in Malaysia following the race (AFP/File)

