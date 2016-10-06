MLB: Gillaspie's blast lifts Giants over Mets

Conor Gillaspie belted a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday to lift the San Francisco Giants to a 3-0 victory over the New York Mets in the National League wildcard game.

Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner produced another playoff gem, throwing a four-hit shutout as San Francisco ousted the defending National League champions to book a NL Division Series against the Chicago Cubs.

The Giants, winners of the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014, will be aiming to douse the fervent hopes of a Cubs team who have amassed the best regular-season record in the major leagues as they chase a first World Series title since 1908.

The Giants have now won their last six knockout games dating back to the 2012 National League Division Series.

Bumgarner gave up two walks, struck out six and threw 120 pitches, 79 for strikes.

He has allowed only one run in his past 30 post-season innings dating back to the start of the 2014 World Series.

Conor Gillaspie and Angel Pagan of the San Francisco Giants celebrate their 3-0 victory over the New York Mets in the locker room on October 5, 2016 in New York City (Getty/AFP)

