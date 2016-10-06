China Open: Radwanska reaches quarters at rain-hit tournament

Agnieszka Radwanska secured her second consecutive win over former number one Caroline Wozniacki to reach the China Open quarter-finals Thursday as rain delayed play on the outer courts.

The pair have met three times in as many weeks, with Wozniacki coming out on top in the first encounter in Tokyo.

Wozniacki went on to bag the title in the Japanese capital, but Radwanska ended her seven-match winning streak at last week's Wuhan Open by ousting the Dane in the round of 16.

Third-ranked Radwanska booked her Beijing quarter-final spot with an impressive run to the net to return a drop shot from the Dane. Wozniacki lobbed the the Pole who made it to that one as well to take the match 6-3, 6-1.

"I knew nothing's going to come for free. I was really trying to be aggressive from the first point and also from the return," Radwanska told reporters.

"We know each other for 17 years. Practising together as well almost every tournament, playing some matches against each other. I think we know about each other everything," she added.

Briton Johanna Konta was 4-1 up to US Open finalist Karolina Pliskova when rain brought their match to a halt.

Number 14 Konta is hoping for another top 10 win over the sixth-ranked Czech as she aims to break into that elite grouping herself -- and possibly qualify for the first time for the eight-player WTA Final in Singapore.

