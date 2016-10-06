Dreams FC keen to sign talented Tamale Liberty midfielder Abdul Mugeese Zakaria
Ghanaian side Dreams FC are closing in on a move for Tamale Liberty midfielder Abdul Mugeese Zakaria, Footballmadeinghana have reported.
The teenager has emerged strongly on the radar of the Premier League side.
According to reports, the Kweiman-based side have held advanced talks with the representative of the youngster.
The club will be hoping to finalize a move for the talented midfielder at the end of the National Division One League Zone 1.
Dreams FC have been busy in the transfer market after agreeing a deal with Osman Muntaka.
Muntaka will join the club subject to passing a medical.
