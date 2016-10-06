Dreams FC keen to sign talented Tamale Liberty midfielder Abdul Mugeese Zakaria



Ghanaian side Dreams FC are closing in on a move for Tamale Liberty midfielder Abdul Mugeese Zakaria, Footballmadeinghana have reported.

The teenager has emerged strongly on the radar of the Premier League side.

According to reports, the Kweiman-based side have held advanced talks with the representative of the youngster.

The club will be hoping to finalize a move for the talented midfielder at the end of the National Division One League Zone 1.

Dreams FC have been busy in the transfer market after agreeing a deal with Osman Muntaka.

Muntaka will join the club subject to passing a medical.

