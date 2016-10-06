Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 6 October 2016 11:25 CET

Dreams FC keen to sign talented Tamale Liberty midfielder Abdul Mugeese Zakaria


Ghanaian side Dreams FC are closing in on a move for Tamale Liberty midfielder Abdul Mugeese Zakaria, Footballmadeinghana have reported.

The teenager has emerged strongly on the radar of the Premier League side.

According to reports, the Kweiman-based side have held advanced talks with the representative of the youngster.

The club will be hoping to finalize a move for the talented midfielder at the end of the National Division One League Zone 1.

Dreams FC have been busy in the transfer market after agreeing a deal with Osman Muntaka.

Muntaka will join the club subject to passing a medical.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

MILLS IS DIGGING HIS OWN GRAVE.
By: Kofi Bediako
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img