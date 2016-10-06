Asamoah Gyan insists Black Stars are not worried about 'unfriendly' weather condition in Tamale ahead of Uganda qualifier



Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan insists the 'unfriendly' weather condition in Tamale will not affect his country's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda on Friday.

The hot weather condition in the Northern regional capital has emerged as a source of concern for the team.

But team captain Asamoah Gyan insists the weather condition will not be a bother.

'Yea, I think this is not the first time we are playing here, The weather is quit hot here but that is not an excuse,' he said.

'We have to adjust to it and play. As I said it is not the first time we playing here, so I don't think the weather will be a problem, we just have to keep our focus and make sure we win, that is the most important thing.'

Ghana host Uganda at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Friday in their first group match of the Africa Zone qualifiers, ahead of matches against Egypt and Congo.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com