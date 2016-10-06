Asamoah Gyan delighted with fans' warm reception received in Tamale ahead of Uganda showdown

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has hailed the warm reception received by players during their arrival in Tamale ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

The players were given a rousing welcome in the Northern region to rubbish claims of apathy towards the national team.

And the Al Ahli attacker has been impressed with the reception received so far.

'I must say a big thank you to the people of Tamale, they showed us love, they gave us a warm reception when we arrived, I hope they turn out in their numbers on Friday to support us." he said.

The Black Stars will hold their final training session on Thursday ahead of the crunch tie against the Cranes on Friday.

