Ghana legend Rev Osei Kofi blames Hearts and Kotoko for 'Premier League decline'

Ghana legend Rev.Osei Kofi believes standards in the Premier League have dropped and he blames giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko for that.

His argument is that the two giants have failed to produce players for the senior national team.

''I blame Kotoko and Hearts for the state of our league, when you go to South Africa it's Orlando Pirates and Kaiser Chiefs who dominate and have say but here officials of clubs takes dollars and make mockery of Kotoko to the point where we were battling for relegation,'' he told Kumasi-based Angel FM.

''1982 when we won the AFCON in Libya , I was then the coach of Kotoko and offered nine players to the Black Stars before we qualified for the tournament but today how many Kotoko players are in the stars?.''

Hearts and Kotoko finished fourth and fifth respectively in the just ended league season.

By: Steven Boadi @Owura4ever



