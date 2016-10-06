Black Stars players to earn affordable and sustainable winning bonus- Sports Minister reveals

Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye says government will pay an affordable and sustainable winning bonus to the Black Stars for their opening 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

In August this year, there were reports the bonuses for the senior national team had been slashed by 20% with players now pocketing US$ 8,000 dollars instead of the US$ 10,000 status quo.

''We have not yet reached a consensus, but there are negotiations ongoing between the MoYS and Management Committee of the Black Stars, but I can assure all Ghanaians that we will pay a bonus that is well deserved and affordable,'' Vanderpuye said on Happy FM.

''So far, the players have not complained about what they are receiving, so it's my assumption that at least, it will serve as a yardstick to decide on what to pay and, we shall do everything in the interest of Ghana and pay bonuses which can be sustainable going into the future.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com