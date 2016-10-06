Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 6 October 2016 02:25 CET

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars hold first training session in Tamale

Avram Grant took his charges through their first training session in Tamale ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda on Friday.

There was a full house since all the twenty-four players invited for the tie were present at training on day two.

The Black Stars began training in Accra on Tuesday, but three players namely Adam Kwarasey, Thomas Partey and Jeffery Schlupp were absent.

However, they joined their teammates and trained with them in Tamale.

Ghana's opponent Uganda lost 0-1 on Tuesday in Lome in a friendly international before their clash against Togo.

Avram Grant's men will continue training on Thursday at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

MAKE SURE YOUR NEXT STEP IS VERY ELEGANT
By: akoaso-HH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img