FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars hold first training session in Tamale

Avram Grant took his charges through their first training session in Tamale ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda on Friday.

There was a full house since all the twenty-four players invited for the tie were present at training on day two.

The Black Stars began training in Accra on Tuesday, but three players namely Adam Kwarasey, Thomas Partey and Jeffery Schlupp were absent.

However, they joined their teammates and trained with them in Tamale.

Ghana's opponent Uganda lost 0-1 on Tuesday in Lome in a friendly international before their clash against Togo.

Avram Grant's men will continue training on Thursday at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

