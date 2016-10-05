University of Ghana to introduce course in Sports Administration

By Edward Gyasi

Accra, Oct 05, GNA - The University of Ghana (UG) and the Ghana Football Association (GFA), are set to introduce a course in Sport Administration at the University, as part of efforts to develop sports in the country.

This is to make up for shortfalls in effective sports managerial skills.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of GFA stated that the course would be introduced in the very near future adding "the partnership between the GFA and the University of Ghana would transcend the playing field into the lecture halls, as you probably know, many top universities in Europe offer academic courses on the footballing or sporting industry.

"And this is where we think that the GFA and the University must strongly collaborate to provide academic courses in football and sports in general.

"The football industry in Africa is growing but the sticking point is that there is a limited academic training for professionals to occupy the various positions available at both clubs and federation levels," Mr. Nyantakyi said.

"It is in this direction that I wish to announce to you that the GFA and the University of Ghana have started talks in seeking to establish academic programs in sports particularly football, that has become necessary because there is a huge gap in research and knowledge on Ghanaian and African football in academia.

"Offering courses in football administration, marketing, Law, Media, Event Organization, Refereeing, coaching and many more will contribute to knowledge in this area and also train professionals who would take up the mantle of managing football clubs, federation, associated institutions in Ghana and other parts of Africa and the world large,' Nyantakyi reckons.

The newly elected FIFA Executive committee member believes the University of Ghana is the appropriate institution for this initiation.

"The University of Ghana is highly rated in African and must therefore be the first institution on the continent to introduce courses targeted at African football which would attract students from other part of the world.

"The GFA is ready to collaborate with the University to deliver world class courses on football, to help further growth and professionalization of football in Ghana.

"We are very confident that in the very near future sports directorate of the University would start admitting students to pursue academic programs in Sports," said Mr. Nyantakyi.

GNA