G-6 Tournament to be launched in Kumasi

Accra, Oct 04, GNA - The Executive Council of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), has in consultation with its members decided to expand its flagship tournament from Top Four to G-6 tournament.

The tournament, which will feature Wa All Stars, Aduana Stars, Hearts of Oak SC, Medeama SC, Asante Kotoko SC and Bechem United will be launched on 29th October, 2016 in Kumasi.

In a release signed by Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo, Chairman of GHALCA, it said the tournament will have three venues - Accra Sports Stadium, Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi and the Sunyani Coronation Park.

According to the release, the Executive Council will meet all the participating teams for preliminary discussions on Wednesday October 5, 2016.

Additionally, Ghalca will be organise a new tournament to welcome the three promoted Division one clubs into the premier league.

The competing clubs will be Great Olympics FC, Elmina sharks FC, yet to be declared winner of zone 1 and 2nd best placed team in Division one league.

The tournament will be organised on 30th October 2016, as part of the G-6 launch.

GNA