By Edward Gyasi, GNA

Accra, Oct 05, GNA - The Black Stars of Ghana will welcome the Cranes of Uganda on Friday to begin their Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Captain Asamoah Gyan joined the squad after missing the last two matches through injury and has foreseen a very tough encounter against the Easy Africans.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Gyan said, 'I have been away for some time now but finally I'm back, I am getting better and better each day. I was able to play 90 minutes for my club and I scored twice, so am confident i will deliver on Friday".

He said, 'honestly, I am very happy to train with the squad again, nothing has changed, there are new players but the style of play is the same.

"I am not 100% fit but hopefully I would be better for the game, I am working with 24 players and I believe they would support me to get better and do what I do best.

"This is our first qualification game so we will try our best to win this and other the games. We would fight till the end.

The Ugandan's have won twice and drawn ones in the last four competitive encounters against the Ghana.

The Black Stars all-time top scorer has stated that they are aware of their bad record against the cranes over the past years.

'Ever since I had my debut game in 2003, the Ugandans have always been a stiffer opposition. Either we draw or lose.

"We know about that statistics and we are preparing adequately to face them on Friday. We are hoping to break that jinx" Gyan stated.

The Black Stars played in a virtually an empty stadium in their last home game and Gyan appealed to Ghanaians to come and rally behind them at the Tamale Stadium, on Friday.

"I am appealing to all the fans to come in their numbers to support the Black Stars. When the Stars are playing, the whole country must get involved.

'Even if the fans are upset they must put everything behind them and support the team," he said.

GNA