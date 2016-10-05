2018 World Cup Qualifier: Black Stars coach not worried about hot Tamale weather

Black Stars coach Avram Grant says he is not worried about the hot weather in Tamale ahead of the Ghana clash with Uganda insisting both teams will play under the same weather.

There have been concerns about the unfriendly nature of the weather in Tamale which has averaged 32°C since Monday but the former Chelsea boss says it will not disturb his side.

"It will be hot for both teams and not for only Ghana. It's the first time we are playing under such a weather but of course both teams will be playing in it so not problem," Avram Grant told reporters.

Ghana will host the Cranes of Uganda in the opening group fixture of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers on Friday at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Ghana has a hundred percent record at the Tamale Sports Stadium, beating the Silly National of Guinea and the Hawks of Togo in the the 2016 Afcon qualifiers.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu

