Manchester United break record for most expensive squad

Sitting sixth in the Premier League after seven games, Manchester United may have yet to find their groove under Jose Mourinho, but a report by CIES Football Observatory has shown they are top of the table when it comes to money spent on transfers.

The Red Devils current squad was assembled for an eye-watering €718m - roughly £626m - making it the most expensive in history of Europe's top-5 leagues.

Despite Zlatan Ibrahimovic joining on a free, the high-profile arrivals of world-record signing Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly represent an extra £161m compared to last season, putting United well clear of second-placed Real Madrid, whose current squad cost £553m.