Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 5 October 2016 19:40 CET

2018 World Cup Qualifier: Black Stars hold first training at Tamale Stadium ahead of Uganda clash

The Black Stars of Ghana have held their first training session at the Tamale Sports Stadium ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier with the Cranes of Uganda.

The Black Stars open the group stage of the qualifier with their Ugandan counterparts in a difficult group alongside Egypt and Congo.

All invited players showed up for today's training in Tamale with Kwarasey, Thomas Partey and Jeffery Schlupp joining the team in the afternoon but for Inusah Musah and Emmanuel Ocran who have completed their observational stay.

The three were absent when the team held their first training at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday morning.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Abortion is a destruction of God's view about the world.
By: A.C. Acquah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img