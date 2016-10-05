Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 5 October 2016 19:40 CET

Hearts deny signing Inter Allies midfielder Gockel Ahortor


Hearts have denied signing Inter Allies midfielder Gockel Ahortor.

Widespread media reports had claimed the talented enforcer had completed his much publicized move to the capital-based side.

But Hearts have moved quickly to water down the reports, insisting a deal has not been struck

'We have not signed him [Gockel Ahortor],' the club's administrative manager Hackman Aidoo is quoted by FootballMadeInGhana.

'I don't even know the player much less signing him.'

Fresh reports have claimed Ahortor will sign a contract extension with the Tema-based side following the expiration of his contract.

never let negative critics bring you down, always raise your head high among them
By: yaw
