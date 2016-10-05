Hearts deny signing Inter Allies midfielder Gockel Ahortor



Hearts have denied signing Inter Allies midfielder Gockel Ahortor.

Widespread media reports had claimed the talented enforcer had completed his much publicized move to the capital-based side.

But Hearts have moved quickly to water down the reports, insisting a deal has not been struck

'We have not signed him [Gockel Ahortor],' the club's administrative manager Hackman Aidoo is quoted by FootballMadeInGhana.

'I don't even know the player much less signing him.'

Fresh reports have claimed Ahortor will sign a contract extension with the Tema-based side following the expiration of his contract.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com