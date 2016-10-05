Tamale fans unveil 'Abedi Pele is alive' T-Shirts

Football fans in the Northern Regional capital of Tamale have unveiled T-Shirts with the inscription 'Abedi Pele is alive' to diffuse reports that the Ghana maestro is dead.

Reports emerged in a section of the media last week that the Ghana legend has passed on which stirred up tension in the country especially in the northern region where he was born.

The report were quickly refuted by Ghanasoccernet.com which brought some level of stability in the system especially in the north.

Despite the reports being false football fans in the north have unveiled t-shirts to show support for the former Black Stars captain and to announce that he is indeed alive.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

