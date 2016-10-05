Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 5 October 2016 19:40 CET

Tamale fans unveil 'Abedi Pele is alive' T-Shirts

Football fans in the Northern Regional capital of Tamale have unveiled T-Shirts with the inscription 'Abedi Pele is alive' to diffuse reports that the Ghana maestro is dead.

Reports emerged in a section of the media last week that the Ghana legend has passed on which stirred up tension in the country especially in the northern region where he was born.

The report were quickly refuted by Ghanasoccernet.com which brought some level of stability in the system especially in the north.

Despite the reports being false football fans in the north have unveiled t-shirts to show support for the former Black Stars captain and to announce that he is indeed alive.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The man who has no inner life,is a slave to his own surroundings.
By: PATRICK MENSAH BAIDO
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img