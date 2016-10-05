Avram Grant: Black Stars will book a place in Russia 2018

Black Stars head coach, Avram Grant has reaffirmed his quest to see Ghana reach the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia ahead of his side's tie against Uganda.

Black Stars will start their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign on Friday against the Cranes of Uganda in Tamale.

Ahead of the game, Avram Grant believes Uganda will give Ghana a tough time, but his charges will, in the end, prevail to keep their ambition of qualifying for Russia 2018 alive.

'They are a very good side, but we always want to show that we are very strong. I don't think it will be an easy game, but our target is the same to win and to do everything to be in Russia.'' The conventional wisdom has often been that in order to qualify for a major tournament, home advantage is everything but Grant says it doesn't matter how they do it. Ghana, he says should simply reach Russia 2018.

''It a group stage so it's most important that we finish first in the group. It is a tough group in which all the teams can qualify, but we have our own vision we want to be there.'

