Sports News | 5 October 2016 18:55 CET

2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFIER: Black Stars first training in Tamale attracts impressive fan turnout

Despite low publicity in the Northern Regional capital Tamale ahead of the arrival of the Black Stars in town on Wednesday, fans turned up in their numbers to watch the first training session of the team.

With twenty minutes before the Stars' training, the VIP side of the Tamale Stadium was almost full.

The fans who impressively turned up at the airport to welcome the Black Stars have no doubt demonstrated their readiness to support the team.

With the exception of Inusah Musah and Emmanuel Ocran who were dropped after Avram Grant observed them in Accra, all players turned up for the Tamale exercise.

Ghana comes up against the Cranes of Uganda on Friday in the opening group fixture of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

