Rooney thinks Rashford will become a 'Superstar'

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has backed his 18-year-old teammate Marcus Rashford to become a 'superstar' with the club.

The young striker has had a sudden rise to fame since making his first-team debut only last February in the Europa League against Midtjylland, a game in which he made an immediate impact, scoring twice.

And Rooney has praised the ability of Rashford, having experienced a similarly meteoric rise in the early stages of his own career.

"I think Marcus is doing fantastic," Rooney said, quoted by â€‹Sky Sports. "He is probably one of the most exciting players in world football, young players, at the minute.

"I am sure if he keeps working hard and developing he'll be a superstar in years to come."

Rooney also called on Gareth Southgate to give Rashford a chance to prove himself in an England shirt ahead of the upcoming international fixtures. The youngster was dropped by Sam Allardyce in his only squad selection in his brief spell as England manager.

"It's important with exciting young players that they get the rewards they deserve and I think he deserves it," Rooney said of Rashford's return to the senior squad.

"He's been fantastic since he got into the Manchester United squad and he's carried that on again this season so he fully deserves his chance to be in the squad and to play.

"And I'm sure if he does that he will take his opportunity."

Rashford has recently forced his way back into the starting lineup at Manchester United, while Rooney has been replaced in the side by Juan Mata. Since making his debut he has scored ten goals compared to Rooney's return of just two.