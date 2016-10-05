World Cup 2018: Ghana Needs Peace And Unity To Qualify

Ghana has been to three consecutive FIFA World Cups in 2006 in Germany, 2010 in South Africa and 2014 in Brazil.

Now Ghana wants to make it to the fourth in 2018 in Russia and the current football atmosphere is not conducive.

After the Brazil Fiasco, the Ministry of Youth & Sports, Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other stakeholders forced the government to set up a Commission of Inquiry which nothing has come out from.

So Ghanaians are still in a wonderland over what happened in Brazil.

As the country prepares for Russia 2018, it seems there is division as most people seem to be fed up with the Black Stars are not willing to go to the stadium to watch them play.

The players have been accused of playing for money, than the ultimate goal of winning trophies.

The Ghana Black Stars has lost its attractiveness, despite been the biggest brand for Ghana. The fans have boycotted their stars in Accra and Kumasi, forcing the government to shift the matches to Cape Coast and Tamale.

Even when they are training which is free to watch, the fans do not go, forcing the Black Star players themselves to plead for support.

Skipper Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Andre Ayew have on countless occasions appealed to Ghanaians to come to their games to cheer them up. Ayew who led Ghana U20 to win the World Youth Cup and tipped to be the next lucky captain said they need the fans at the stadium.

The 2015/16 SWAG Sports Personality and Footballer of the Year who is injured and will be out of the first qualifier against Uganda wants total support and unity to win the three points.

There is no peace on the football front in Ghana as the Minister of Youth & Sports and the GFA are at logger heads in planning and preparation, which is very key to winning.

The tension and negativity surrounding the Black Stars is not good if they wish to make it the fourth FIFA World Cup.

Yours truly is therefore calling for peace and unity between the power players, before the ordinary fans can join the fan to cheer the team.

Ghana is in the same Group E with Egypt, Uganda and Congo in Group E for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.